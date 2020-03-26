Stepmother charged with manslaughter in toddler's death from head injury

A 20-year-old woman is charged with manslaughter in the death of her two-year-old stepson, who was taken to hospital in critical condition on March 24.

Emergency responders were called to a home on Snowdon Avenue on March 24, police said Monday.

A toddler with a head injury was taken to hospital in critical condition, and died from his injuries on March 26.

The explanations for his injuries given by his stepmother, who called 911 and spoke to first responders, weren't consistent with his injuries, Const. Rob Carver said at a news conference Monday.

"One was that the child had fallen and the other was that he may have been struck by a sibling who was four," he said.

"An examination concluded that neither of those explanations would have accounted for the seriousness of the injury or the mechanism of injury, and as such, they were discounted."

'Tragic on so many levels'

Police arrested the stepmother on Friday.

"Everyone I've spoken to is shocked at this," Carver said.

"It's tragic on so many levels."

The toddler lived in the home with his stepmother and father as well as a number of siblings, Carver said.

"Appropriate steps were made to ensure their safety," he said about the other children.

Carver said he didn't have any information indicating that the child's father was there when the March 24 incident took place.