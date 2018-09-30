Man arrested after toddler dies from blunt force injuries

Winnipeg police have arrested a man in connection with the death of a 21-month-old toddler who died last month from blunt force trauma.

Police were called to a home on Idlewild Bay in the Maples area on Aug. 30 at around 10:45 pm.

The boy was found by his mother, who called 911, police say. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A 22-year-old man now faces manslaughter charges in the toddler's death. Police say the man was not the boy's biological father, but was the mother's boyfriend.

Const. Jay Murray said the investigation took a significant amount of work, which is why it took weeks to make an arrest.

"It's no small task, and I think it's an investigation that will be with them [officers] for a long time," he said during a press conference Sunday afternoon.