Todd Poirier
Todd Poirier serves on the pastoral team at My Church Winnipeg. He and his wife are proud to call Winnipeg home and explore what the city has to offer.
Latest from Todd Poirier
Point of View
Faith and festivities: Christians can honour Easter's significance and enjoy non-religious celebrations
On Easter Sunday, many people ask the question: is it possible to honour the holiday's religious significance, and also participate in non-religious celebrations like Easter egg hunts? Winnipeg pastor Todd Poirier says yes, and they should.
Canada -Manitoba |