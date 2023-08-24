Wellness and culture intersect at Southwestern Manitoba Dakota Nation event

A Southwestern Manitoba Dakota Nation child and family services organization is working to heal its community with a four-day wellness camp.

Sioux Valley Dakota Nation community members are working to connect and heal from difficult times over the past year and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Megan McKay, Dakota Tiwahe Services prevention Supervisor for the Brandon office, says it is an essential time for family and community members to relax, connect and begin healing from past traumas.

"There's been significant loss and you know some very traumatic events that have happened and ... everyone is in different stages of healing," McKay said.

"We wanted … an event where we can laugh, where we can sit together and see each other because even like with COVID restrictions, people have gotten used to staying at home and isolating themselves."

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the well-being of Dakota Nation members, and Sioux Valley called a state of emergency in 2020 after four people died by suicide in a month.

These experiences are still with community members and the trauma spans across multiple generations, McKay said.

Jordie Brown, 7, lines up his bow and arrow at an archery demonstration. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Dakota Tiwahe — a Sioux Valley Dakota-run child and family services agency that works with members on and off reserve — wanted to help give people a way to understand and work through their grief while connecting as a community.

Dakota Tiwahe is hosting a four-day Tiwahe Wellness Camp that began Tuesday at Grand Valley Campground, located 12 kilometres west of Brandon. The goal of the camp is to build community connections while helping families heal from trauma, grief and addiction.

A cabbage white butterfly lands on Mya Rosmus, 9. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

McKay says organizers are focusing on wellness for families living off-reserve, but the four-day event is open to all members.

Organizers are also ensuring people have transportation — one of the biggest barriers people face in accessing services— to and from the campground.

Chance for families to connect

Faith Fourre, a prevention worker with Dakota Tiwahe, says there has been a lot of loss and mourning in the community, so they spent a lot of time just planning different types of wellness activities and programs that could be brought all together for families.

These experiences are helping set up children for future success and wellness.

"It kind of just gives people a weekend to relax, get their minds off of everything else, and hopefully feel a little bit more uplifted when they leave," Fourre said.

Teepees and an event tent were set up for the four days of wellness and cultural activities. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

A Dakota Tiwahe wellness team helped organize the camp, emphasizing activities that promote love and support for people healing from addiction.

"The absence of love sometimes and the support is kind of what you know makes people turn to addictions, right, and trauma," McKay said.

Ada Shingoose drinks a giant bubblegum lemonade between activities. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

The wellness team is on hand offering support and one-on-one sessions for people who need it. There are also traditional wellness counselors and elders from the community who have experience with addictions.

"It's an opportunity to come here and detox," McKay said, adding the camp is, "providing families with healthy activities to do so that they're not turning to alcohol or to addictions."

Ellianna Williams, 7, races down a water slide. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

People can try out different activities like yoga, counselling or elder teachings to see what works best for them on their healing journey. At the same time their children can experience fun activities like jigging, bouncy castles or crafts.

These activities are helping people feel less isolated, McKay said.

Wellness intertwined with cultural pride

As part of building wellness and culture a sacred fire will be burning during the camp.

"We've been teaching some of our young men to watch the fire and to learn that teaching. Because, you know, a lot of the time we notice, especially with the grief and the loss that's been happening in the community, that we're running out. Like our young men don't have that teaching," McKay said. "We wanted to provide an opportunity."

Luz CiFuentes cuts Jodi Wobdiska's hair. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Conan Beardy, who lives in Brandon, attended the Wellness Camp with his three sons. The family has been visiting and participating in activities every day — even camping out in one of the teepees.

He's also helping keep the sacred fire and showing his children the importance of that ceremony. The camp also takes place right before the start of school, which means his boys will be able to share their experiences with their peers.

Azzy McKay tie-dyes a shirt. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

Beardy says culture and wellness go hand in hand — people have to take care of their bodies, minds and spirits.

"It gives people a little taste of what our culture is about ... then people will get more interested in being in the culture," Beardy said.