Housing project will offer 20 tiny homes for Winnipeg veterans

Veterans in Winnipeg in need of affordable housing will soon have a new option after the Homes for Heroes Foundation announced plans to build a new 20-home project in Winnipeg's Transcona neighbourhood.

In addition to the 20 tiny homes built on a lot on Transcona Boulevard, the Kinsmen Veterans Village will also feature a resource centre, two on-site counsellors, community gardens and recreation space, the charity announced at a news conference Wednesday.

"There's incredible passion within this community for people that have served and that continue to serve, so I thank all the residents of Winnipeg for their dedication and support and love for those that served," said Homes For Heroes Foundation president and CEO David Howard.

The project has received funding from all three levels of government, as well as a $1-million cheque from the Kinsmen Club of Winnipeg, which was presented to Howard on Wednesday.

Brandon East MLA Len Isleifson, the special envoy for military affairs with the province of Manitoba, said the last complete street census found that seven per cent of Winnipeg's homeless population are veterans.

In 2021, Manitoba Housing consulted Manitobans on their priorities, and found support for the construction of more affordable housing, he said.

"These priorities reflect the need of some of our military members as they return to civilian life."

This site plan shows the layout of the Kinsmen Veterans Village. (Submitted by Homes for Heroes Foundation)

Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood Coun. Kevin Klein, who Howard said has been a vocal supporter of the project, also spoke at Wednesday's event.

"I know that driving down the streets of Winnipeg and seeing some of our more vulnerable residents, that many of them who are veterans, who fought for us, who put their lives on the line for our country and for others, have hope," Klein said.

The Homes for Heroes Foundation has built similar villages in Edmonton and Calgary, and has plans for another one in Kingston, Ont.