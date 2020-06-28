Tinkertown reopens for family fun with reduced capacity, sanitized rides

The sun was beaming and so were the smiles at Tinkertown Family Fun Park Saturday as the business welcomed its first visitors of the season.

Although Tinkertown typically opens around Mother's Day weekend, the amusement park became yet another business at odds with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase Three of the province's economic strategy allowed Tinkertown to reopen, but with safety measures in place.

At the entry gate, wristbands and tickets have become a thing of the past, hand sanitizer stations are scattered throughout the grounds, and lines for rides are accompanied by pylons reminding visitors to keep their distance.

However, the most significant undertaking is reducing capacity on the rides; attendants are now sanitizing each ride after the little ones have gone for a spin.

Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.