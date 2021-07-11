Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Amusement park emerges from COVID-19 quiet

The Ferris wheel crested the treetops like a multi-coloured sun, and broiling heat blanched Tinkertown as though the sun were indeed so close.
Winnipeg Free Press ·
Has Wu and his son ride the bumper cars at Tinkertown Saturday afternoon. Despite very high temperatures attendance at the park was high. (Daniel Crump/Winnipeg Free Press)

Despite temperatures exceeding 30 C, mothers and fathers gathered their children and flocked in droves to the amusement park.

Read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/ Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. 

