Winnipeg police look for woman reported last seen 2 months ago
A missing 21-year-old woman hasn't been seen since the end of March, Winnipeg police say.
There has been no contact with 21-year-old Tina Owen since May 7, police say
Tina Owen was reported last seen in the south Pembina Highway area, police said in a news release Tuesday.
She hasn't made contact with anyone since May 7.
Owen is five feet, four inches, with a slim build and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a grey hoodie with a logo on it and dark jeans.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
