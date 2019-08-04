Sex offender at high risk of re-offending will likely live in Winnipeg, police warn

Timothy Torres, 34, is a violent sex offender who is expected to live in Winnipeg. Officials are warning the public because he's considered to be at high risk of re-offending. (Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit)

A violent sex offender, who was convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, was released from jail on Sunday, officials said in a warning to the public.

Timothy Torres, 34, will likely live in Winnipeg, according to the Manitoba Integrated High-Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU), a joint forces unit involving the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP.

Women and girls are both at risk, a media release warned.

Torres has a history of violent sexual offences and is still considered a high risk to re-offend, despite participating in some treatment programming in the past.

In 2007, he pressured an 11-year-old girl to enter his car and then sexually assaulted her. He later told police he'd gone looking for a sex trade worker but assaulted the child after becoming frustrated he could not find one. He was sentenced to seven years for the assault.

Re-offended while on probation

Since then, he has breached probation and prohibition orders numerous times, landing himself behind bars repeatedly.

The breaches include communicating with an undercover officer he believed to be a sex trade worker in 2012 and making contact with a sex trade worker in 2016. He received five-month and 20-month sentences, respectively.

In 2013, Torres also broke his prohibition order by going with a dog to two parks, a community centre and a playground. to public parks and playgrounds. He was sentenced to 16 months.

Torres is not allowed to be alone with any girls under 18 years of age unless the encounter is supervised and approved by his probation officer, according to a probation order that lasts until July 1, 2020.

He's also barred from going to places where children under 16 years of age are likely to be present such as parks, swimming pools, daycares, schools and community centres. That order expires Sept. 8, 2023.

Public told to protect themselves

Torres' most recent time behind bars was for breaching his probation order in December of 2018. He received a one-year sentence for that.

He is also banned until July 1, 2020, from consuming or possessing alcohol and drugs — and can't enter any place that sells alcohol.

Anyone with information about Torres should contact Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, local RCMP or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

Police caution the public that any vigilantism against Torres will not be tolerated. MIHRSOU sends out information about high-risk offenders only to ensure the public takes measures to protect themselves.

More from CBC Manitoba: