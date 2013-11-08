Sex offender dies in Stony Mountain Institution

A convicted sexual sadist and stalker has died in custody at Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution.

The Correctional Service of Canada said Timothy Koltusky, 34, died on Tuesday. He had been serving a sentence of two years, 11 months for breach of a long-term supervision order.

Koltusky had previously been convicted of sexual assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and several other offences for attacks on Winnipeg sex trade workers.

When he was released from prison in 2011 and again in 2017, the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit described Koltusky as a high risk to reoffend. He had earlier changed his name from Kevin Scott Steppan.

CSC said Tuesday it is reviewing the circumstances of Koltusky's death.