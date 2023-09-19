PCs express disappointment in candidate who mused about length of Heather Stefanson's tenure

Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party has expressed disappointment in a candidate who mused about a short tenure for party leader Heather Stefanson.

In an audio recording distributed to four media outlets — as well as the Tories and NDP — St. James PC candidate Tim Diack discusses a wide range of topics.

At the end of the three-and-half-minute recording, which appears to be edited down from a longer conversation, the candidate muses about Stefanson's future as PC leader.

"I don't think she's going to be in the job long," Diack said in the recording.

Asked about the recording on Monday, Diack said the premier of Manitoba endures a tremendous amount of abuse.

"Well, I'm not applying for that job. I don't belittle anybody who does, but you have to understand, this type of bullying that you see around here is premeditated and then you have to account for the stuff that is not, that's a little more volatile," Diack said following a PC announcement near his constituency.

The party issued a mild rebuke of Diack's comments later in the day.

"We have an open party where our candidates are able to express their own views. While we are disappointed with his comments, we believe MLAs should be able to stand up and fight for what they believe is best for their constituents," outgoing McPhillips PC MLA Shannon Martin said in a statement.

"Of course, our PC Party continues to support our leader."

Stefanson said she is not concerned about the comment and has a lot of respect for Diack, a Winnipeg police officer who has previously run for mayor and city council.

"All of our candidates are out working at the doors to represent their communities," she said at a campaign event. "It's fine. People will say things. I'm fine. I'm pumped up. We have the best team out there."