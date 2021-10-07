Some Winnipeg schools cleaning up messes inspired by social media challenge

Some Winnipeg schools are dealing with the aftermath of a viral social media trend encouraging student mischief, theft and vandalism of school property.

The so-called "devious licks" challenge has been circulating in schools across North America via the TikTok social media platform, encouraging students to record and share videos of the pranks and damage for likes and shares. (One definition of "lick" in the online Urban Dictionary defines it as "a successful type of theft which results in an acceptable, impressive and rewarding payday.")

The scope of damage recorded in incidents has varied, ranging from stolen soap dispensers to ransacked washrooms.

"We've seen some — I would say thankfully isolated — incidents," said Brian O'Leary, superintendent of Winnipeg's Seven Oaks School Division.

"Kids have done some damage — emptying a soap dispenser, for example, in a washroom and then plugging the toilet with it."

O'Leary said schools were able to identify the students responsible, and they are now facing consequences.

"We've got some kids doing work, assisting school custodians so that they understand the damage that they've caused," he said.

"Anything where kids get sucked into doing things they shouldn't be doing and then posting online is unfortunate."

The River East Transcona School Division in Winnipeg confirmed it has dealt with similar issues.

"We did have some soap dispensers go missing and they have [been] or will be replaced as soon as possible," a spokesperson said in an email.

Schools warn parents

Some Winnipeg schools have emailed parents about the TikTok challenge, warning this behaviour could result in disciplinary action for students and parents may be on the hook to cover the cost of damages.

TikTok has now blocked videos and searches related to the devious licks challenge and denounced another reported dare on the platform dubbed "slap a teacher."

O'Leary said thankfully, his division has not dealt with the latter.

"For any kid doing that, that would have pretty severe disciplinary consequences," he said.

Social media challenges are nothing new and don't appear to be ramping up, but the behaviour is still concerning, O'Leary added.

"Please talk to your kids about social media and some of the risks that they face if they do foolish things like this."