Group home resident seriously injured after ingesting laundry detergent pod, lawsuit alleges

The operator of a Winnipeg group home is being sued after a resident allegedly suffered serious injury from ingesting a laundry detergent pod at the home.

The resident is a person with a disability from traumatic brain injury and was receiving 24-hour care at the home in west Winnipeg, when he ingested a Tide pod in the home's laundry room, says the lawsuit, which was filed April 19 with Manitoba's Court of Queen's Bench.

It alleges the resident obtained the Tide pod either directly from the laundry room where they were stored, or was provided the pod by another resident of the group home who got it from the laundry room.

The incident happened in May 2019, according to the claim, and resulted in the plaintiff being hospitalized for two months.

"The plaintiff suffered esophageal burns, aspiration pneumonia and other injuries which has caused him additional pain and suffering and decreased his quality of life," the lawsuit alleges.

The Public Guardian and Trustee of Manitoba filed the lawsuit on behalf of the resident, and names the Ontario operator of the group home — CBI Health Group— and its partnership companies as the defendants.

It says CBI Health Group owed the resident "a duty of care to provide special needs care" to the defendant, "in keeping with the nature of his disability and the supervised living environment of the group home."

The plaintiff says the laundry pod was not locked away from residents, contrary to CBI Health Group's policy, the court document says.

The claim alleges the group home operator was negligent in failing to properly supervise the residents to ensure their safety, and by failing to ensure staff were properly educated and trained for supervision and protection of residents from chemicals such as the laundry pod.

It also alleges the defendant contributed to the resident's injuries by failing to ensure he was transported to hospital in a timely way after ingesting the Tide pod.

16 injuries, 1 death reported since 2016

A spokesperson for CBI Health Group declined to comment on the lawsuit when contacted by CBC News.

The lawsuit seeks general and special damages, plus the costs of the court action.

The allegations have not been tested in court and a statement of defence has not yet been filed.

The government of Canada has a warning on its website about laundry detergent pods, which are brightly coloured and can be mistaken for toys or food.

It advises caregivers to keep them away from children and adults with cognitive impairment. One of the suggestions is to keep them safely stored out of sight and reach.

Swallowing them can lead to a range of effects, from vomiting to trouble breathing, the website says.

A warning label is seen on a package of Tide laundry detergent packets in this file photo. Procter & Gamble undertook a campaign to stop the 'Tide Pod challenge,' a social media-fuelled trend in which teenagers eat single-load laundry detergent packets. (Pat Sullivan/Associated Press)

Since January 2016, Health Canada has received 18 reports of events involving laundry detergent packets, the agency said in an email to CBC News last Friday.

The reports involved one death (reported in 2019), 16 injuries and one case with no injury, Health Canada says, but notes the number of events reported does not capture all the incidents that happen in Canada.

In recent years, a disturbing trend began in which teens would dare each other to take a bite out of a Tide pod.

The company that makes the pods, Procter & Gamble, undertook a campaign asking them to stop. The company even enlisted the help of NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski to help get the message out.

The American Association of Poison Control Centers reported in 2018 that 40 American teens were treated after ingesting the liquid detergent in pods.

As of March this year, the centre reported nearly 2,400 cases involving children age five and younger.

In 2012, Procter & Gamble announced it was changing its packaging to deter children from accessing and eating the laundry detergent.