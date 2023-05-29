Thunderwing Project gets funding boost, new guidance from Mount Carmel Clinic

A program that works to improve community safety and family well-being in Winnipeg's North End is getting a new boss and some new funding.

The Manitoba government has handed off the operation of Thunderwing Project to Mount Carmel Clinic, along with $300,000 funding.

"The Thunderwing Project has been an important and successful project in the community for several years, but we're looking to make it better and we're looking to make it closer to the community," Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said on Monday.

The Department of Justice has administered Thunderwing since its inception in 2013 but "programs that are delivered closest to home, closest to the community that is needing them and closest to the community that is delivering them … work better," Goertzen said.

He described the Thunderwing Project as a "multi-faceted wraparound program that provides a number of different supports" for people who have been involved with the justice system or other challenges.

While it made sense to have it run initially by the Department of Justice, it is no longer the optimal choice, Goertzen said.

Mount Carmel was selected as the community-based organization to administer the project following an expression of interest.

The annual $200,000 grant for the program will be reallocated to the clinic while another $100,000 has been added to expand supports for women who are in contact with the criminal justice system, Goertzen said.

The extra $100,000 is in response to an increasing number of women being involved in the justice system since 2018, while the number of men in custody has decreased, he said.

Women who serve time in custody also experience worse health and social outcomes than men, Families Minister Rochelle Squires said.

"That is why the funding being announced today is so vital," she said.

"It is an opportunity to improve long-term outcomes for women, reducing the victimization, improving health and mental health outcomes and addressing substance use."

Not only will that help individual women, but it can have positive impacts on their children, their families and on community as a whole, Squires said.

Mount Carmel executive director Bobbette Shoffner said Thunderwing will be a nice complement to the programs and services the clinic already provides.

"We like to say that once you're in one door, you're in all doors here at Mount Carmel Clinic, and this is just another avenue to continue to help support our community, with the ability to expand on that," she said.

"Holistic health care, a unique profile of programs under one roof, is what Mount Carmel Clinic is about. Our strategic plan, which is guided by our elders, aunties and knowledge keepers, is about Indigenizing our ways of knowing, being, feeling and doing. Bringing Thunderwing under our roof is going to continue that journey."