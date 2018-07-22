Thunderstorms could hit western Manitoba Sunday, Environment Canada says

Severe thunderstorms will likely hit communities in western Manitoba Sunday, Environment Canada says.

Some of these thunderstorms could become severe and produce strong winds and large hail, according to the weather agency's website.

A look at the storm from CBC's weather centre. (CBC )

At about 1:30 p.m., Manitoba Hydro tweeted that it was responding to a power outage in Dauphin due to a lightning strike. Power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms warnings are in effect for the following communities:

Municipality of Boissevain-Morton, including Turtle Mountain Provincial Park

Municipality of Brenda-Waskada including Medora and Goodlands

Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester

Municipality of Grassland including Hartney and Minto

Thunderstorm watches are in effect for these communities: