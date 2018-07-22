Thunderstorms could hit western Manitoba Sunday, Environment Canada says
Severe thunderstorms could hit communities in western Manitoba Sunday, Environment Canada says.
Warnings, watches in effect for 13 communities
Severe thunderstorms will likely hit communities in western Manitoba Sunday, Environment Canada says.
Some of these thunderstorms could become severe and produce strong winds and large hail, according to the weather agency's website.
At about 1:30 p.m., Manitoba Hydro tweeted that it was responding to a power outage in Dauphin due to a lightning strike. Power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m.
Severe thunderstorms warnings are in effect for the following communities:
- Municipality of Boissevain-Morton, including Turtle Mountain Provincial Park
- Municipality of Brenda-Waskada including Medora and Goodlands
- Municipality of Deloraine-Winchester
- Municipality of Grassland including Hartney and Minto
Thunderstorm watches are in effect for these communities:
- City of Brandon
- Municipality of Glenboro-South Cypress incl. Treesbank
- Municipality of Norfolk Treherne
- Municipality of North Cypress-Langford including Neepawa and Carberry
- Municipality of North Norfolk incl. MacGregor Sidney and Austin
- Municipality of Oakland-Wawanesa including Carroll
- R.M. of Cornwallis west of Shilo, including Chater
- R.M. of Elton including Forrest
- R.M. of Victoria incl. Holland and Cypress River