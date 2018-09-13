2 booming thunderstorms crash through and soak southern Manitoba

A pair of storms rolled across southern Manitoba Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, likely waking up many people with a cannonade of booming thunder.

The storms — the first at 8 p.m. and the second around 2:30 a.m. — also drenched several places in the province while the skies were lit up with repeated flashes of lightning.

West Kildonan got the most rain in Winnipeg with 46 mm (Joseph Koensgen)

Most rain in the province came to the Great Falls area, northeast of Winnipeg, which received 73 millimetres.

In Winnipeg, West Kildonan saw the most rain with 46 mm, followed by Transcona with 31 mm and St. Vital at 30 mm. On average, 15-20 mm fell across the city, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Shannon Moodie.

And it wasn't just rain. Dime-sized and quarter-sized hail fell in Winnipeg's Fort Richmond, south St. Vital and Elmwood neighbourhoods.

Meanwhile, loonie-sized hail pounded Boissevain in the southwest corner of the province.

The storms have also caused power outages in many communities as well as flooded streets. There are also reports of several traffic lights out in Winnipeg, causing big delays.

For the latest updates on the outages, visit the Manitoba Hydro website.