Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of southern Manitoba

Severe thunderstorms could be brewing in much of southern Manitoba, possibly putting a damper on many Manitoban's Canada day plans.

According to Environment Canada, conditions in southern Manitoba, west of the Whiteshell, are primed for strong wind gusts, large hail and rain.

The storms, if they happen, can be blamed on a cold front pushing east across the southern part of the province, the weather agency said.

Communities currently under the watch include:

Winnipeg;

Steinbach;

St. Adolphe;

Emerson;

Vita;

Richer;

Selkirk;

Gimli;

Stonewall;

Woodlands;

Dugald;

Beausejour;

Grand Beach;

Portage La Prairie;

Headingley;

Brunkild;

Carman;

Morden;

Winkler;

Altona;

Morris;

Brandon;

Neepawa;

Carberry;

Treherne;

Killarney;

Pilot Mound;

Manitou;

Melita;

Boissevain;

Turtle Mountain Provincial Park;

Virden;

Souris;

Dauphin;

Russell;

Roblin;

Winnipegosis;

Minnedosa;

Riding Mountain National Park;

Ste. Rose;

McCreary;

Alonsa;

Gladstone.

CBC News will update this story as these systems develop.