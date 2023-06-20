Parts of Interlake, eastern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm warnings: Environment Canada

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of eastern Manitoba and the Interlake region on Tuesday afternoon, and much of southern Manitoba is under a severe thunderstorm watch, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologists are keeping an eye on a line of severe thunderstorms capable of creating heavy rains, strong winds and hail the size of nickels to ping pong balls, the warning says.

Extreme lightning, flash floods and water pooling on roads are possible during the storms, it says.

People are encouraged to take cover if they observe dangerous weather approaching, according to the weather agency.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when oncoming or occurring thunderstorms are capable of creating large hail, strong winds, and heavy rainfall, Environment Canada says.

As of 5:30 p.m., the following areas were under a thunderstorm warning:

Moose Creek Provincial Forest, Pine Dock and Matheson Island.

Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton, including Arborg, Hnausa and Hecla.

Peguis and Fisher River First Nations.

Bloodvein.

Little Grand Rapids and Atikaki Provincial Park.

Severe thunderstorm watches

Several other areas were included in a severe thunderstorm watch issued by Environment Canada on Tuesday afternoon, including a swath of southern Manitoba from just east of Brandon to Winnipeg.

The watch includes much of the Interlake region, as well as cities such as Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie and Winkler.

Environment Canada says the thunderstorms can be expected to linger well into Tuesday evening.

The thunderstorms could produce baseball-sized hail, rainfall that may exceed 50 millimetres and wind gusts that could surpass 100 kilometres per hour, Environment Canada says.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that can cause hail, strong winds and torrential rainfall.