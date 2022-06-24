Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Thunderstorm warnings lifted for southern Manitoba

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings Friday afternoon, including a watch in Winnipeg and surrounding areas.

Tornado watches no longer in effect for Kenora, Nestor Falls in northwestern Ontario

CBC News ·
Dark clouds move over the Golden Boy atop the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Friday at about 5:30 p.m. CT. Environment Canada has since lifted a severe thunderstorm watch for the city, and warnings for all other parts of the south of the province. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Thunderstorm warnings and watches have been lifted across southern Manitoba.

Storms rolled through parts of the southeast and south, including in Winnipeg, early Friday night before tapering off into the evening.

The Environment Canada warnings were issued due to the possibility of strong winds, heavy rain and nickel-sized hail.

The weather system also prompted tornado watches and warnings in northwestern Ontario, all of which had been lifted shortly after 9 p.m. CT.

Kenora and Nestor Falls remain under severe thunderstorm watches, and a heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Fort Frances and Rainy Lake.

