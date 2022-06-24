Thunderstorm warnings lifted for southern Manitoba

Thunderstorm warnings and watches have been lifted across southern Manitoba.

Storms rolled through parts of the southeast and south, including in Winnipeg, early Friday night before tapering off into the evening.

The Environment Canada warnings were issued due to the possibility of strong winds, heavy rain and nickel-sized hail.

Jumped on my bike to get out to the river so I could see the storm rumbling past us to the southeast. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://t.co/u3mjDNa90E">pic.twitter.com/u3mjDNa90E</a> —@SecondNatureMB

The weather system also prompted tornado watches and warnings in northwestern Ontario, all of which had been lifted shortly after 9 p.m. CT.

Kenora and Nestor Falls remain under severe thunderstorm watches, and a heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Fort Frances and Rainy Lake.

Coming up from the south 5:54pm <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/IinlgnqJCf">pic.twitter.com/IinlgnqJCf</a> —@coachmegjade

