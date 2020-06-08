Thunderstorm watch ends for southwestern Manitoba

Environment Canada has ended severe thunderstorm watches for southwestern Manitoba Monday morning.

There is still a chance of showers and thunderstorms for most of southern Manitoba and Winnipeg, however. The thunderstorms, which developed overnight, were expected to persist until late Monday morning.

In Winnipeg, there is a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. It will also be very hot, with a high of 29 C, but it could feel like 37 C with the humidity.

Steinbach, Selkirk, Gimli, Beausejour, Portage la Prairie, Headlingley, Morden, Winkler and Altona are expected to see highs from 26 to 29 C, while Dauphin, Russell, Roblin and Minnedosa are expected to get highs of about 23 C.

Environment Canada had issued tornado watches over the weekend around Morden, Winkler and Steinbach, Man. Those tornado watches were lifted by 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Some communities are already drenched. Thunderstorms Sunday night produced loonie- to toonie-sized hail in Altona, Environment Canada said.

Rainfall amounts from Saturday morning until Monday morning include: