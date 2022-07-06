Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for part of southeastern Manitoba
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel-to-ping-pong-ball-sized hail and heavy rain is passing through southeastern Manitoba, Environment Canada is warning.
The weather agency has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south central Manitoba and severe thunderstorm watches for the surrounding areas up to the border with Ontario.
Environment Canada urges Manitobans to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
The thunderstorm warning covers the following areas:
- Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris.
- Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.
The thunderstorm watch covers these areas:
- City of Winnipeg.
- Dugald, Beausejour and Grand Beach.
- Killarney, Pilot Mound and Manitou.
- Sprague and Northwest Angle Provincial Forest.
- Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.
- Whiteshell, Lac du Bonnet and Pinawa.
