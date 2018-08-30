Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorm warning for north Interlake, Nopiming areas

Severe thunderstorms are descending on the north Interlake area.

Storm bringing nickel-sized hail, gusting winds as it tracks east

CBC News ·
Severe thunderstorm watches were in effect as of 8 p.m. Thursday. (Environment Canada)

Severe thunderstorms descended on Manitoba's north Interlake area Thursday evening. 

Nickel-sized hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts able to damage property are possible, Environment Canada said.

As of 8 p.m., the federal weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for: 

  • Arborg — Hecla — Fisher River — Gypsumville — Ashern.
  • ​Bissett— Victoria Beach — Nopiming Provincial Park  — Pine Falls.

The storm was tracking east over Lake Winnipeg. 

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorm watches are in place for: 

  • Berens River — Little Grand Rapids — Bloodvein — Atikaki​.
  • Winnipeg.
  • Dugald — Beausejour — Grand Beach.
  • Poplar River.
  • Selkirk — Gimli — Stonewall — Woodlands.
  • Whiteshell — Lac du Bonnet — Pinawa​.   

