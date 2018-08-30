Severe thunderstorm warning for north Interlake, Nopiming areas

Severe thunderstorms descended on Manitoba's north Interlake area Thursday evening.

Nickel-sized hail, heavy rain and strong wind gusts able to damage property are possible, Environment Canada said.

As of 8 p.m., the federal weather agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for:

Arborg — Hecla — Fisher River — Gypsumville — Ashern.

​Bissett— Victoria Beach — Nopiming Provincial Park — Pine Falls.

Taken from the south side of the storms in Arborg. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/RhZhgilIUY">pic.twitter.com/RhZhgilIUY</a> —@krisv86

Heavy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rain?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rain</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lightening?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lightening</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thunder?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thunder</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hail?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hail</a> happening right now in cottage country north of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThePasMb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThePasMb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MurphTWN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MurphTWN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/weathernetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@weathernetwork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/shareyourweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#shareyourweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/f4i9SSEDdo">pic.twitter.com/f4i9SSEDdo</a> —@AlMclauchlan123

The storm was tracking east over Lake Winnipeg.

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorm watches are in place for:

Berens River — Little Grand Rapids — Bloodvein — Atikaki​.

Winnipeg.

Dugald — Beausejour — Grand Beach.

Poplar River.

Selkirk — Gimli — Stonewall — Woodlands.

Whiteshell — Lac du Bonnet — Pinawa​.

