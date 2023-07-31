Tornado warnings ended in Manitoba's southwest corner: Environment Canada

Tornado warnings have ended for two southwestern Manitoba municipalities early Monday evening, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency originally issued the warnings at 5:27 p.m. CT Monday for the municipality of Two Borders, including Melita, Coulter and Tilston as well as the municipality of Brenda-Waskada, including Medora and Goodlands.

Meteorologists watching a severe thunderstorm said it could produce a tornado. That storm was near Waskada, between Coulter and Goodlands, and was slowly travelling south, Environment Canada said.

The warnings ended shortly before 6 p.m. The two areas that were under the warnings remain under a severe thunderstorm watch.

In the event of a tornado warning, Environment Canada urges Manitobans to take shelter if dangerous weather approaches, as the storm could become life-threatening. Anyone who observes a roaring noise, funnel clouds or debris swirling around and/or flying is encouraged to go indoors.

Leave any temporary shelters and head to a strong building, go to the lowest floor, avoid outside walls and windows, Environment Canada said. Manitobans can also lay in a low spot and shield their heads from flying debris as a last resort.