Thunderbird School in northern Manitoba to partially reopen after Easter weekend collapse

A remote northern Manitoba First Nation's school is expected to reopen next week after part the roof collapsed on the Easter weekend.

Thunderbird School, in O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation, has been closed since the heavy weight of wet, melting snow proved too much for the roof to bear.

Structural engineers examined the damage earlier this week and found most of it was done to the overhang of the roof, "so the real damage hasn't happened internally," said Reg Klassen, superintendent of the Frontier School Division, who toured the school on Thursday.

"There wasn't any danger to anybody inside, if there had been anybody inside. But when the overhang broke off … the jarring of that breakage did damage the connection of the trusses further back in the school."

Five classrooms under that entire section will remain closed during repairs, but the rest of the school is expected to reopen by Monday or Tuesday at the latest, Klassen said.

He estimates about 20 per cent of the school will be closed as repairs are being done. Students will be moved into the unaffected classrooms.

"We will move things around. The principal already has a plan," he said. "Teachers will be called in [on Friday] and they will reorganize and redistribute and reschedule classes."

Thunderbird is the only school in the community at South Indian Lake, about 130 kilometres northwest of Thompson, Man.

Some trusses will be replaced and others strengthened to repair part of the main roof, while the overhang will be fully rebuilt.

"We hope that the repairs are completed before the end of the school year, but we don't know if that will happen. At the very least, that part of the school will be open again in the fall," Klassen said.

He doesn't know what the cost will be but expects it to be covered by an insurance claim. If not, "we would hope that Indigenous Services Canada pays for that," Klassen said.

About 250 students attend to the kindergarten to Grade 10 school.

For grades 11 and 12, students can take classes online or attend Frontier Collegiate in Cranberry Portage, about 290 kilometres southwest of the community (80 km north of The Pas).

"It has quite a few technical-vocational programs and a beautiful dorm for students to stay at. A lot of our students go there, who come from communities where they don't have a complete high school program," Klassen said.