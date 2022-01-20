Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for 2 homicides arrested: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for two separate homicides late last year has been arrested after a police chase early Tuesday morning.

Police issued the warrants for 22-year-old Thunder Lightning Fontaine on Friday for the first degree murder in the death of Angus John Maple on Nov. 24, 2021 and Anthony James Sinclair on Dec. 9, 2021, as well as a host of weapons charges.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police saw a vehicle driving without licence plates. Later, they saw the same vehicle parked on Stella Avenue, between Powers and McGregor streets, Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release on the next day.

As officers approached the vehicle, the occupants jumped out and ran away, including Fontaine.

Police chased him on foot and took Fontaine into custody, where he was charged in the two homicides.

Officers also arrested Tim Maple, another suspect in the homicide of Angus Maple. He was charged with second degree murder.