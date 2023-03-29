Missing Sapotaweyak Cree Nation man was spotted near Birch River in early January: Manitoba RCMP

A 28-year-old Sapotaweyak Cree Nation man reported missing in late December was spotted days later walking along a northwestern Manitoba highway, RCMP say.

Thunder Gott was reported missing on Dec. 29, Manitoba RCMP previously said. At that point, they said he had been last seen in the early hours of Dec. 26 in Wuskwi Sipihk First Nation, about 60 kilometres southwest of Sapotaweyak Cree Nation.

In a Wednesday update, police said Gott was spotted on Jan. 3 walking along Highway 10 just north of Birch River, a western Manitoba community about 300 kilometres north of Brandon.

They also provided an updated description of what he was wearing when spotted on that day: a light-coloured spring jacket, a grey tuque and running shoes.

RCMP are still searching for Gott, Wednesday's update said.

In January, a family spokesperson said family members, volunteers and leadership from Sapotaweyak Cree Nation had been searching for the missing father of three for weeks without any success.

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact them at 204-734-4686, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.