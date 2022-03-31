3-year-old dies after being hit by truck on southern Manitoba farm site

A three-year-old boy is dead after being hit by a pickup truck on a farm site in southern Manitoba on Wednesday, RCMP say.

Mounties say officers from Pembina Valley RCMP got a report at 5:40 p.m. about an unresponsive boy at the site, about 11 kilometres southwest of Roland.

The initial investigation determined the boy had wandered away from a group of kids when he was hit by the pickup truck, which was backing up, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The boy was taken to hospital, where he died.

No further details were provided. Pembina Valley RCMP are still investigating, the release said.

Roland is about 80 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

