Stretch out your summer: CBC Manitoba's top 3 weekend picks

The summer holidays are over for many but that doesn't mean there's been a cooling down of things to do around Manitoba.

Actually, it offers the perfect excuse to make the most of your weekend. And we've brought back three of our CBC personalities to provide some suggestions.

Joining the team this week is Shannah-Lee Vidal, who you can catch on Information Radio and Up to Speed covering traffic. She has the scoop on what has quickly become a popular Winnipeg attraction.

Shannah-Lee's pick: First Fridays

It's the first Friday of September, and that means there are plenty of things to see and do in the Exchange District this evening, for First Fridays in the Exchange.

The fun starts at 5 p.m. and goes until late, as many shops and restaurants invite you to pop by to chat with some artists, shop for handmade goods or refuel with a bite to eat. There are 36 stops throughout the area.

The Alleyways Market takes over the back lane at Elgin Avenue in the East Exchange district during First Fridays with a mix of handmade goods, ready-to-eat snacks and fresh, locally produced food to take home. This Friday will be the final one for 2018. (Tourism Winnipeg)

While you may not have time to visit each First Friday stop, it's pretty easy to hit up a couple of locations, whether you're walking or biking.

I encourage you to check out the map on the website firstfridayswinnipeg.org, where you can see a short description of what each venue has to offer.

A few stops I'm interested in are circled on my map, including the Costume Museum of Canada on McDermot Avenue, where you can make and take a bracelet, with all the materials provided. That's going to a fun one for kids.

You can check out locally produced food and crafts on Elgin Avenue, between Lily and Bertha streets (behind the Centennial Concert Hall). That's the Alleyways Market, which will feature more than 50 vendors.

If you feel like tapping your toes, you can learn how swing dance. That's on John Hirsch Place near the Royal MTC from 7-10 p.m.

The best part about First Fridays is that it's become a tradition, so you can go back on the first Friday of any month and check out something new.

Colton Hutchinson's pick: ManyFest

Downtown Winnipeg's biggest party since the Jets whiteout street parties is happening this weekend.

ManyFest takes place in Memorial Park and on Broadway around the legislature.

Forty-one food trucks will be out competing in the annual Food Truck Wars, and the lines will be long for all of them. Midway carnival rides are set up to help you make room for more food truck meals, if that's your jam.

In 2016, some 70,000 people took in ManyFest along Broadway and Memorial Boulevard in downtown Winnipeg. (ManyFest)

Lake of the Woods Brewing Company will be on site with a "lakeside" lounge and all of their fan-favourite beers, as well as a big screen to catch the Bombers hosting the Riders in the Banjo Bowl Saturday afternoon.

For the families, classic movies are screening in Memorial Park. On Friday, E.T. will phone home at 7:45 p.m. and Raiders of the Lost Ark will start at 9:45 p.m. The film fun continues Saturday with a personal favourite, Toy Story, in the early slot and Jurassic Park screening late.

Food Truck Wars highlighted the opening night of ManyFest back in 2015. (CBC)

Of course there will be a couple of stages filled with live local music to keep you entertained while you eat, drink and shop throughout the weekend.

ManyFest kicks off Friday at 11 a.m., running until 11 p.m. Same hours for Saturday, and the fun wraps up Sunday at 6 p.m.

It's ManyFest, get out and enjoy it!

Ismaila's pick: Shad's sermon

He's well known for using his words, but this weekend he'll be speaking them in a unique way.

Juno Award-winning rapper and former CBC q host Shad will be in Winnipeg this weekend. Shad won't be rapping, but preaching.

Rapper Shad will deliver his words in a different way this weekend, when he does the sermon at St. Margaret's Anglican Church. (Justin Broadbent)

He'll be at St. Margaret's Anglican Church in Wolseley on Sunday evening to deliver a sermon. Shad is very connected to his faith, though it doesn't always come across in his music, so this is sure to be a special way to hear his message.

Shad will also be delivering a talk as part of the Slater-Maguire Lecture Series at St. Margaret's on Monday at 7:00 p.m. Titled What Are You Afraid Of?, it will explore characters and situations presented in his forthcoming concept album.

This is a chance to see one of Canada's premiere rappers in a unique venue in a truly one-of-a-kind performance.

St. Margaret's is located at 160 Ethelbert St.