Selkirk RCMP search for 3 suspects from Winnipeg after 1 man shot, 1 assaulted in 'targeted attack'

Selkirk RCMP are looking for three suspects after a "targeted attack" on Friday evening which sent two men to hospital.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, Mounties responded to a report of a man who had been shot at a home on Britannia Close in the western part of the city, a Saturday news release said.

They found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival, as well as an injured 26-year-old man who had been assaulted with an object. RCMP did not specify what the object was.

Both were taken to hospital, the release said.

Investigators believe three suspects broke into the home before they were pushed out by the residents. A suspect then shot the 28-year-old resident outside of the home.

The three suspects fled in a vehicle, described as a dark blue or black, two-door Chevrolet Cobalt, before officers arrived.

RCMP say the assault was a targeted attack, as the suspects and victims were all previously known to each other.

Investigators identified the suspects as two men and a woman from Winnipeg, issuing arrest warrants for all three.

Thomas Ricardo Sanderson, 28, is now wanted for several assault and weapons related charges, including aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm and possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Eric Matthew Moar, 28, is wanted for charges including aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Cheyenne Einarson, 22, is wanted for charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP say the three suspects should not be approached.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-3322, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or to send a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

More from CBC Manitoba: