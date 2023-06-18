3 people stabbed in separate incidents less than 24 hours apart

The Winnipeg Police Service's major crimes unit is investigating three separate stabbings that happened throughout the day Saturday, the service said in a news release Sunday.

Police responded to the first stabbing at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday on William Avenue, between Princess and Ellen streets, police say. The victim, who is in stable condition, was robbed of his bike, stabbed and physically assaulted.

The second stabbing happened later that evening in on Redwood Avenue between Arlington and Artillery streets, police say. Police heard that a robbery took place at about 9:25 p.m. when a delivery driver was confronted and stabbed.

The suspect fled, and officers at the scene gave emergency first aid to the victim, police say. They made no arrests.

Police responded to the third stabbing at about 11:50 p.m. around Stadacona Street and Tweed Avenue. The victim was confronted by armed suspects and assaulted, police say. The suspects later fled.

Officers administered emergency first aid to the victim.

Police didn't specify in the release whether they believe the incidents are linked.

Anyone with information or video surveillance about the stabbings is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

