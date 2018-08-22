Natural gas leaks keep repair crews hopping

Crews were scrambling Wednesday to deal with three separate natural gas leaks in southwest Winnipeg.

Manitoba Hydro says a contractor accidentally ruptured a pipe on Radcliffe Road and Kilkenny Drive around 9:30 a.m. While Hydro crews were on the scene in Fort Richmond working to repair the leak, some nearby residents were asked to evacuate their homes.

Erin Madden, communications officer with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, said a city transit bus was arranged to provide temporary shelter for any residents of the approximately 20 homes that were evacuated as a precaution.

"We just wanted to make sure everyone was safe," she said.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Owen said the leak at Radcliffe and Kilkenny had been stopped, although 50 homes were still without gas service. He said repair work is continuing and service would likely resume within "a few more hours."

A second leak was reported Wednesday in the 900 block of Chancellor Drive, along with a third in the 500 block of Elmhurst Road.

Madden said the Chancellor Drive leak "was not an event" for the WFPS, and crews were able to leave the leak on Elmhurst Road within an hour.

Owen said it's not unusual for Manitoba Hydro to deal with one or two gas leaks in a day, but having three simultaneously is quite rare.

