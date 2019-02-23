Winnipeg police major crimes unit investigating after 3 men found injured near legislature
Three men were taken to hospital after being found with serious injuries on Osborne Street early Saturday morning.
Emergency personnel responded to report of injured person at 2:30 a.m. Saturday
Three men were taken to hospital after being found with serious injuries on Osborne Street early Saturday morning, Winnipeg police say.
Emergency personal responded to a report of an injured person on Osborne near the Manitoba Legislature at about 2:30 a.m.
Three men were taken to hospital in critical condition but have seen stabilized, a Winnipeg police spokesperson said.
Police could not say Saturday if the men knew each other.
The police service's major crimes unit is now investigating.
More from CBC Manitoba: