Winnipeg police major crimes unit investigating after 3 men found injured near legislature

Three men were taken to hospital after being found with serious injuries on Osborne Street early Saturday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Emergency personal responded to a report of an injured person on Osborne near the Manitoba Legislature at about 2:30 a.m.

Three men were taken to hospital in critical condition but have seen stabilized, a Winnipeg police spokesperson said.

Police could not say Saturday if the men knew each other.

The police service's major crimes unit is now investigating.

More from CBC Manitoba: