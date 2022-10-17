5 dead after 3 separate fatal collisions over the weekend: Manitoba RCMP

Five people were killed over the weekend after three separate vehicle collisions in Manitoba, RCMP say.

On Friday afternoon, Shoal Lake RCMP responded to a semi-truck collision in the RM of Yellowhead in southwestern Manitoba.

A semi-truck with trailers was travelling north on Road 139 West and crossed Highway 42 when it was unsafe to do so, RCMP determined. It collided with a second semi going west on the highway, according to a Monday news release.

The driver of the first truck, a 61-year-old man, had minor injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the second semi, a 55-year-old man from Shoal Lake, was pronounced dead at the site of the accident. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, RCMP say.

Later on Friday, around 10 p.m., Steinbach RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision in the RM of Ste. Anne, southeast of Winnipeg.

A car was driving south on Highway 12 when it collided with a SUV crossing the highway at Two Mile Road, according to RCMP.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man from Tyndall, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and front passenger of the SUV — a 71-year-old man and 69-year-old woman from the RM of Ste. Anne — were both pronounced dead at the site of the collision. RCMP say the rear passenger, a 47-year-old woman from Saskatchewan, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Beausejour RCMP responded to the third accident on Sunday morning on Highway 15, three kilometres east of Anola, in the RM of Springfield.

A car driving east on the highway went into oncoming traffic and collided with a SUV going west.

The driver and passenger of the car — a 45-year-old man from the RM of Hanover and a 49-year-old man from Steinbach — were both pronounced deceased at the scene. Another adult passenger in the car was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

The three were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision, police say.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV, an adult man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate all three incidents.