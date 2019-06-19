3 children in hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Winnipeg's south end

Three children were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon near the Perimeter Highway in Winnipeg's south end, police said.

Emergency personnel responded to the serious situation on Dalhousie Drive in the Fort Richmond area at about 1:40 p.m., close to the Margaret Grant Pool.

In a news release, police said three children were transported to hospital, with two in stable condition and one in critical condition.

Dalhousie Drive between Pembina Highway and Rochester Avenue/Baylor Avenue is closed, according to the news release. Police said the area is expected to remain closed throughout Wednesday evening while the traffic division investigates.