36-year-old Manitoba woman dies in 3-vehicle collision blamed on icy roads: RCMP

A 36-year-old woman died in hospital after the SUV she was driving was hit head on and from behind north of Winnipeg on Friday evening.

RCMP were called to the collision on Highway 8, just south of Meadowdale Road, in the rural municipality of St. Andrews at about 6:30 p.m., police said in a news release on Monday.

That evening, a pickup truck going north on the highway crossed the centre line and collided head-on with an SUV travelling south. A third vehicle rear ended the SUV.



The 36-year-old woman who was driving the SUV, along with an 11-year-old boy who was in the vehicle, both from the R.M. of West St. Paul, were taken to hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 58-year-old man, along with a 57-year-old woman passenger, who are both from Winnipeg, were also taken to hospital.

The driver of the third vehicle, a 70-year-old man from Winnipeg, was not physically injured.

The following day, the 36-year-old woman died of her injuries in hospital.

Investigators believe icy roads were a factor in the collision.

RCMP are investigating along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist.

