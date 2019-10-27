Baby among 4 shot at Flora Avenue home in 'shotgun attack': Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are investigating a daytime shooting that sent four people — including a baby — to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Police are calling it a "shotgun attack."

Someone entered the front door of a home on Flora Avenue and fired off a shotgun, at least one time and possibly more, said Const. Rob Carver to media in a nearby gas station parking lot.

Three adults and an infant were taken to hospital by ambulance. Two were in critical condition and two were stable, he said.

Emergency responders from Winnipeg police, fire and paramedic crews were called to the Flora home, just west of Salter Street, at around 3:15 p.m.

The scene at Flora Avenue on Sunday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Investigators have an idea of what may have led to the shooting, but Carver declined to comment.

"I think whenever there's a fairly brazen event like this in broad daylight where you've got firearms being used ... that's certainly an avenue we want to pursue," Carver said when asked if there were any gang relations.

Carver said police are seeing increasing levels of violence, adding that officers are regularly stopping people with edged weapons and pulling guns off streets almost daily.

"We're seeing more guns on the street, more violence, calls in general."

"It's probably a stunning 18 hours. Overnight we had three homicides," Carver said, including a 14-year-old who was stabbed and killed Saturday night at a Halloween party, which puts the city at 36 homicides so far in 2019.

"This is one of the busiest days certainly I've seen in my memory," Carver said.

Flashing lights of police, fire and paramedics lit up Flora Avenue on Sunday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

"To have three homicides overnight is just about unheard of and now to have another shooting just hours after that, it's incredibly busy. We only have so many officers that we can pull in," he said.

"It's all hands on deck at this point."