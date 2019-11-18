Man arrested for social media threats aimed at RCMP

A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after several serious threats were directed at RCMP and posted on a public social media account.

The threats were discovered on Nov. 13 and an investigation led police to identify a man from the Rural Municipality of Fisher, in Manitoba's Interlake Region.

That same day, officers checked several locations but were unsuccessful in finding him.

Around 10:30 a.m. the following morning, officers responded to a collision on Tache Street in the community of Fisher Branch and found the man had been involved.

During his arrest, police found six knives, two swords, ammunition and several notebooks in a vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained for the man's house and officers seized a rifle, ammunition, computers, cell phones and more notebooks from there.

Has has been arrested for uttering threats and several weapons-related offences.

RCMP have not revealed what the threats entailed but the investigation is still ongoing.

More news from CBC Manitoba: