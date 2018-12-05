Doors locked at Selkirk-area schools as division reviews security after threats

Parents in the Lord Selkirk School Division woke up Wednesday to another new notification, after two days of threats and the arrests of three people.

The school division, which closed all 15 of its schools north of Winnipeg on Monday due to threats on social media, sent an email to families early Wednesday morning to alert them to new security measures.

"In an effort to continue improving safety in our schools, we are looking at short-term and long-term solutions," the email says.

Starting Wednesday morning, the outside doors to every school will be locked between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The move is temporary while the division reviews its emergency preparedness strategy.

"If you need to come to the school between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., or if your child will be late, please call the school in advance," the email asks parents.

It goes on to say the school division is forming a committee of trustees, staff and people from the community to review a long-term plan.

Students were kept home from the division's 15 schools in Monday after threats surfaced on social media the night before. Three young people were arrested in connection with the threats and two have been charged.

Out of caution, we are putting our schools into Hold and Secure after seeing a post of a potential threat. —@LordSelkirk_SD

Students returned to class on Tuesday but the schools were put into a "hold and secure" security situation just before noon after the division said it saw another post of a potential threat.

The security status, which locks outer doors but allows students to continue classes as normal, was lifted a short while later after police determined the posting was the old message being reshared online, and not a new threat.