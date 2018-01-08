Man accused of standing outside police headquarters with gun, making threats on social media

A 25-year-old has been charged with uttering threats and firearms offences after a video was posted on social media of a man threatening to kill police officers while standing outside the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters with a gun.

Security was heightened at police headquarters in downtown Winnipeg after police learned about the threats on March 22.

Police discovered the video during a separate investigation, police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said Tuesday.

A suspect was arrested during a vehicle stop on March 26. Police seized two loaded, .22-calibre semi-automatic rifles and a sawed-off pump-action shotgun from the vehicle.

One of the guns had the serial number removed, police said.

Two other people who were in the vehicle with him were taken into custody as well.

Carver said the incident was "incredibly disturbing" and left those working at police headquarters in a high state of alert.

"I think it's safe to assume that everybody working here felt that they were at risk until these individuals were arrested," he said.

The incident at police headquarters happened just two weeks after a man pointed a gun at an off-duty police officer.

A 38-year-old suspect in that case was arrested downtown on March 18.

More from CBC Manitoba: