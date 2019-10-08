Threat shuts down all schools in Manitoba's Swan Valley division

All schools in Manitoba's Swan Valley School Division are closed Tuesday due to an anonymous email threat.

It was sent Monday afternoon to the high school in the town of Swan River, about 380 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. The writer threatened to cause harm to students and staff at Swan Valley Regional Secondary School, according to Jon Zilkey, CEO of the division.

The RCMP were called and the school was put into hold-and-secure, which means classes continued as usual but nobody was allowed to enter the building. Principals at other schools were also notified of the threat, Zilkey stated in a notice posted on the division's website.

"At no time did any incident occur at our schools that put our students and staff in danger," he said.

However, in consultation with the RCMP, and with an abundance of caution, the division has decided to close all seven schools for Tuesday. That also includes the division office, bus garage and all employees.

"This will give the RCMP time to investigate this threat. If you have any information on this threat please contact them," the statement from Zilkey said.

He cannot discuss the nature of the threat as it is an ongoing investigation, but said the division will update students, parents and staff about planning for Wednesday.