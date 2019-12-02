'I thought it was a German shepherd or a husky,' said man who hit, picked up coyote

The man who picked up a young coyote — that is now recovering at the Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre — was "extremely surprised" when a co-worker pointed out that the driver had not hit a big dog like he originally thought.

"It is amazing how docile it was. I was petting it," said Eli Boroditsky, who hit the coyote on his way to work the night shift at Bothwell Cheese in New Bothwell, Man., located about 38 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

"The only time she really acted up is when the wildlife officer put the loop around her to get her out of the car."

Between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. last Wednesday, Boroditsky was driving 90 km/h on the highway when the coyote suddenly jumped out in front of the vehicle, he said.

"I thought it was a German shepherd or a husky," he said. "I didn't think it was a wild animal."

He pulled over and walked back to where the coyote was laying stunned on the shoulder of the road.

Boroditsky's car was damaged after hitting the coyote. (Submitted by Aviva Cohen)

"I was hesitant to leave it lying there because — thinking that it was a dog and there might be wild animals around — it might get hurt," Boroditsky said, adding that he proceeded to pick up the 13-kilogram animal and place it in the back seat of his Hyundai.

When Boroditsky arrived at work, a man saw the animal in the back and noticed the animal was, in fact, a coyote, he said.

They tried calling conservation officers and rehab centres, but were told to call back in the morning. A conservation officer from Manitoba Wildlife came by after 9 a.m. and delivered the coyote to Wildlife Haven, located in Île-des-Chênes, Man., 15 kilometres from New Bothwell.

Conservation officers advise people not to pick up larger mammals, like coyotes, because they could become aggressive and possibly create a dangerous situation. But Boroditsky says he'd pick up the coyote again.

"I was worried that, being injured ... I was afraid it would get killed by another animal," he said.

The animal didn't have any broken bones, but it did have a few cuts — one on its face and another on one of its rear legs, likely from the impact of the collision, Wildlife Haven director Dan Diawol said.

Diawol said overall, the coyote is in good shape: clean teeth, a good coat and a healthy appetite.

"We're pretty confident this it's gonna make a full recovery and be able to be released back to the wild," he said. "I think it's just a matter of time for healing."

Boroditsky said he'd like to visit the young coyote at Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre, just to make sure she's ok.