Thompson man in stable condition after police shooting

A Thompson man who was shot and seriously injured by a police officer on Monday afternoon is now in stable condition, RCMP said Tuesday, and a First Nations organization is raising questions about the use of force.

Police were serving legal documents at a home on Princeton Drive in the northern Manitoba city around 2:45 p.m. Monday when they encountered a 30-year-old man who was allegedly armed with a knife, RCMP said in a news release issued later that day.

The encounter resulted in the officer shooting the man — a member of a northern Manitoba First Nation represented by the Keewatin Tribal Council. The incident was caught on video by a bystander.

The man who was shot was taken to hospital in Thompson with a serious injury.

RCMP Const. Paul Manaigre said Tuesday he is in stable condition in hospital.

WATCH | Bystander caught the police shooting on video:

Warning disturbing video: Thompson man shot by police officer 0:13 Caution: This video might be distressing to some viewers. A Thompson RCMP officer shot a man and seriously injured him on Monday afternoon. Police say the man was armed with a knife. 0:13

The officer who fired the shot wasn't hurt and remains on duty, but is not on shift on Tuesday, Manaigre said.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which is mandated to investigate any injury caused by the discharge of a firearm by a police officer, is also investigating the shooting.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage that might assist in the police watchdog's investigation are asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

'Uncalled for and unacceptable': tribal council

Keewatin Tribal Council chairperson Eric Redhead, who is the chief of Shamattawa First Nation, watched the video of the incident numerous times, calling the shooting "very, very disturbing."

He says the tribal council has questions about the use of force and whether the man was a risk to the officer or the public.

After watching the video closely, Redhead says he doesn't see the man wielding a knife.

"With that video evidence, we think the officer's response is uncalled for and unacceptable. To shoot this individual literally at point blank range was incompetent and very dangerous for anyone attending that scene," Redhead said.

Shamattawa First Nation Chief Eric Redhead, who serves as the chairperson of the Keewatin Tribal Council, believes the officer's use of force was excessive and unecessary. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Even if the man was armed with a knife, the officer wouldn't be at risk unless he was close to the man, the chief said.

"Why didn't he use a baton? Most officers are equipped with Tasers, which would have been acceptable, in our opinion, in that response," Redhead said, adding that the man clearly needed mental health supports, which the officer should have been trained to provide.

"We're calling for justice for this individual and repercussions for the officer involved. It's really unacceptable."

Redhead also questions why the Mountie went to deliver the court documents on his own.

He's glad the bystander got video of the incident unfolding so that authorities and advocates will have a better sense of what happened.

"Our people face these situations on a daily basis.... The only difference here is that it was being recorded, and the officer had no idea that it was occurring, so I think that played a big role in the officer's response."