Thompson man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of mother of 3

A Thompson man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with death of a mother of three in the northern Manitoba city last week.

Garnet Spencer Budd, 25, was charged with killing Geraldine Miranda Chubb, a 33-year-old from Bunibonibee Cree Nation.

RCMP announced the charge Tuesday, just under a week after Budd was arrested.

Officers found Chubb dead in an apartment on Cree Road in Thompson on the morning of Oct. 12. Budd was found and arrested at the scene.

RCMP said last week they were investigating the death of a 33-year-old woman found in a Thompson, Man., apartment on Wednesday as a homicide. (Ethan Butterfield/CBC)

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, which represents northern Manitoba First Nations, issued a news release days later identifying Chubb as the victim and calling for an end of violence against Indigenous women and girls.

Budd remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court last week.

RCMP say their investigation is continuing.