Community rallies to raise money after family-owned Belair, Man., store burns down

The Thomson family had just arrived home on the night of Jan. 4 when a security alarm at their Belair, Man., shop went off.

Duncan Thomson got a call from the security company, so he called police, hopped in his vehicle and headed toward the Thomson Crossing Community Store.

"I just got this really bad kind of gut feeling, and as I approached the store, I was the first one there and it was engulfed in flames," said Thomson, co-owner of the store around 100 km north of Winnipeg.

The store was destroyed and the family dream dashed — but an outpouring of community support has the Thomsons hopeful they could one day reopen again.

Selkirk RCMP were en route to the store last Wednesday after being notified about the alarm shortly after 10 p.m. While on the way, Mounties received an update that the store was on fire, according to RCMP.

Fire crews arrived and put out the fire. RCMP said the cause is not believed to be suspicious in nature, and the office of the fire commissioner was notified.

Thomson said he heard the working theory is that old faulty wiring in the rear part of the store was a contributing factor.

The Thomson family turning on the open sign when they first opened about two years ago. (Submitted by Duncan Thomas)

Thomson left his job to to realize the family dream and open the store about two years ago. His previous job had him spending a lot of time away from his home and three kids, but having the small store changed that.

"It meant that we could be together as a family all the time, it meant that we had something that we were building for our kids, it meant that I could have a cup of coffee with my wife everyday," Thomson told Information Radio host Marcy Markusa on Wednesday.

LISTEN | A community store owner was devastated when his store burned down, but now he's overwhelmed by the support he's received:

The store had been closed for a couple of years by the time the Thomsons took over in March 2021. The community, happy to have a former hub open again, showed its excitement.

"The outpour of support, from day one, was amazing," Thomson said. "It was more than I ever anticipated."

Thomson Crossing Community Store before the fire that burned it down Jan. 4. (Submitted by Duncan Thomson)

With the store now gone, the outpouring of support is continuing in a different way.

"It's to the point where it almost makes you feel bad for feeling bad about it," said Thomson.

"From everyone from the firefighters, to the people checking in on us, to all the love and support being sent our way, it's a little overwhelming at times but I am so thankful that we meant that much to so many people."

Thomson's sister started an online fundraiser that as of Wednesday this week had raised about $19,700 to support the family. The original goal was $10,000.

The family is still working through the insurance claim process.

"But I will do everything in my power to open another store there so I can be with those great people everyday again," Thomson said.

"Big thank you to our community, to everyone that's been supporting us.… I just want you all to know how thankful me and my family are."