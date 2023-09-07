Content
Manitoba

Thompson woman held against her will, assaulted at campsite: Manitoba RCMP

A man from from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation was arrested Wednesday night after a Thompson woman was assaulted and held against her will at a campsite, Manitoba RCMP said. 

Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation man charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement

CBC News ·
A closeup shows an RCMP patch on the shoulder of a the uniform of a police officer standing outside.
A man from from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation is facing charges after a Thompson woman was assaulted and held against her will, RCMP say. (Submitted by RCMP)

A Thompson woman was held against her will and assaulted repeatedly at a campsite in a wooded area of the northern Manitoba city, RCMP say. 

Police say they got a call from a convenience store on Thompson Drive in city about the assault at around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday. 

When officers arrived, the 33-year-old woman was there and was visibly injured, police said in a Thursday news release. 

The woman told police she had been held against her will at a campsite located in a forested area near UCN Drive and Riverside Drive — close to University College of the North — where she was repeatedly assaulted, RCMP said. 

Police searched the area and found the campsite, where they arrested a 28-year-old man from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation. 

The man has been charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and failure to comply with a release order.

