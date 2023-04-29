Walmart security guard in Thompson feels lucky to be alive after being attacked with shopping cart

WARNING: This story contains a graphic photo and description of a severe injury.

A security guard at the Walmart in Thompson says she is lucky to be alive after being attacked with a shopping cart by an alleged shoplifter.

Manju Chopra, 63, was at work on Wednesday evening when a man tried to steal meat from the store in the northern Manitoba city, she said.

As the alleged shoplifter tried to leave the store, another security guard asked the man to return the items or pay for them, but he refused, said Chopra.

That's when things turned violent, as the alleged shoplifter attacked the other security guard, she said.

"I tried to protect [the other] guard," she told CBC on Saturday. "I don't know if … [the alleged shoplifter] was intoxicated or whatever, but he wanted to kill my colleague, and I just went out to help him out."

Kitana Garson, who lives in Split Lake and does a lot of her shopping in Thompson, was outside the Walmart when the incident happened and watched it unfold.

"I seen them fighting. At first they were exchanging punches, the [male] security guard and the guy, and then all of a sudden a cart comes flying out of nowhere and hits the lady [Chopra] right in the head," she said.

"She was badly injured," with a large gash that was bleeding profusely, said Garson.

'I could have died'

Garson and others rushed to help Chopra and put pressure on the wound, as others called 911 and waited for police and paramedics to arrive.

"Because of them I am alive. I could have died," said Chopra, adding there was "a lot of blood all over the floor."

"There could have been a brain hemorrhage. Thank God I'm alive."

She was taken to the hospital where she received 17 staples to close the wound on her head.

Her 35-year-old colleague was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Chopra needed 17 staples to close the gash in her head. (Submitted by Manju Chopra)

RCMP said when officers arrived, around 7 p.m., witnesses were able to point out the suspect, who tried to run away.

"All the bystanders that were around went chasing after him," Garson said.

When police caught him, he kicked one of the officers, RCMP said in a news release. People nearby again came to help, but the man continued to be combative, police said.

He was eventually arrested and taken to the hospital as a precaution, and continued yelling and swearing, including threatening an officer, the RCMP news release said.

The 32-year-old man from Split Lake was charged with aggravated assault, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, uttering threats and assault.

Outpouring of support and love

Chopra has been working as a security guard in Thompson for four years and was previously stationed at the Liquor Mart.

People in the community said she's become a beloved member of the area is kind to everyone she meets.

"She's pretty well known. She's pretty nice and especially nice [to] the little children that come around and talk to her," said Garson.

Kristyne Ford, who lives in Thompson, is friends with Chopra and echoed the sentiment.

"She's just so lovely and she's such a nice, genuine person," Ford said. "You want to be around someone like her all the time. She loves everybody."

Ford said it was upsetting to hear what happened to Chopra, who she said is always outgoing and often helps keep any trouble in the area at bay.

"For that to happen and for her to tell me that she was happy to protect her other guard … my heart broke for her. Manju is a wonderful person."

Chopra said she is overwhelmed with the love and support she has received from the community.

"People are coming [by my house], they are sending a message on Facebook," she said. "They love me. I love them, all of them."

She went back to work two days after the attack, where she said people have been checking in to make sure she is OK.

"They're giving me a hug. They are crying. I said, 'Why are you crying? I'm alive. Don't cry for me,'" she said with a small laugh. "They give me unconditional love."

Violence, safety concerns

The attack on Chopra isn't the only incident police have responded to at the Thompson Walmart recently.

Last month, RCMP were called after a person was assaulted inside the store.

The incident happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. on March 24, when two women approached a 19-year-old woman in the store, an RCMP spokesperson said in an email to CBC News.

Police were called to the Thompson Walmart on March 24 after a woman was assaulted and sprayed with bear mace, an RCMP spokesperson said. A 20-year-old woman was arrested in that incident. (Ethan Butterfield/CBC)

One of the women assaulted the teen and sprayed her with bear mace, RCMP said. A 20-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

On social media, some Thompson residents said they have been raising safety concerns in the area where Chopra was attacked for months, and said the situation has only gotten worse since a new Liquor Mart opened next door.

"You've got to keep on guard when you're around there," said Garson. There are often "people standing around trying to score a drink and trying to score some money," she said.

She tries to avoid shopping there when possible because she doesn't feel safe.

"We try to rush through and shop as fast as we can and then take off," she said. "Sometimes they like to follow us and try to ask for money."

Ford also said it's not uncommon to see people hanging around the doorways and the parking lot and coming up to customers asking them for money while they are putting their groceries in their car.

"It's a big problem.… There's a lot more transient people hanging around. There's a lot more violence and I think there's a lot more alcohol," said Ford, adding she's seen people drinking and fighting in the parking lot.

"It's just not a safe place for anybody," she said. "People are angry. People are mad, very mad."

CBC News has reached out to both Walmart and Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries for comment.