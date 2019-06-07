RCMP in Thompson looking for 2 teens after 3 violent attacks in 3 days

Thompson police are searching for a pair of teenage suspects in connection with three violent attacks in the northern Manitoba city over the last three days.

Police were first called after a group of teens — two carrying machetes — were seen chasing another teen near Juniper Drive around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim was able to get away safely, police said, and a 15-year-old male from Thompson was arrested the following day. He is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A second suspect, Keathen Caillou Bradburn, 17, from Thompson, remains at large. Bradburn is described as 5-8 and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Man stabbed

Then, on Wednesday, police were called to a path near Nelson Road around 11:10 p.m., where a 23-year-old man from Oxford House had been stabbed.

Police say the victim and another male had been walking on the path when they were attacked by two other males.

The victim was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries and is now in stable condition.

A 16-year-old male from Thompson was arrested Thursday. He's been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Police are looking for a second suspect in connection with the stabbing. Trinity Flett, 19, is six feet tall and 172 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Flett is believed to be in the Thompson area.

Wanted in second stabbing

Flett is also being sought by police for his alleged role in another stabbing early Thursday.

The victim, a 31-year-old man from Thompson, was found on Princeton Drive around 12:15 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital in Thompson with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the man had been stabbed at a nearby home following an altercation with another man.

Flett is wanted for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Police warn Flett should not be approached.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either Bradburn or Flett is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909.

