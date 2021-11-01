3 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash between Thompson, Tataskweyak Cree Nation

Three people are dead and two more were injured in a northern Manitoba single-vehicle collision over the weekend.

On Saturday at about 8 p.m., RCMP received a report of a crash on Provincial Road 280, between Thompson and Tataskweyak Cree Nation, about 700 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Mounties arrived to find one vehicle, with five occupants from Tataskweyak, had rolled over and ejected a 40-year-old man from the vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old woman who was a passenger in the backseat also died. The 30-year-old man who RCMP say was driving the vehicle died while receiving medical attention.

A 21-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat experienced insignificant injuries, and a 42-year-old man seated in the backseat had minor injuries, RCMP said. The woman remains in stable condition in a Winnipeg hospital, meanwhile the man was treated and released.

RCMP continue to investigate.

