17-year-old killed, another arrested after drunk driving crash near Thompson: police

A teenager from Thompson, Man., is dead and another is facing drunk driving charges after a crash in a campground near the northern Manitoba city.

Police found a 17-year-old youth pinned underneath a vehicle in the Paint Lake Provincial Park campground around 3:20 a.m. on Monday, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told officers the vehicle had driven into the brush and hit a tree.

Another 17-year-old youth, also from Thompson, was arrested for impaired driving causing death, police said in the release.

RCMP allege the teen was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. The release says he took a breath test and was found to have a blood alcohol concentration nearly twice the legal limit.

The 17-year-old was released from custody. Charges against him are pending.

The investigation continues.