34-year-old man arrested after suspicious fire in Thompson: Manitoba RCMP

A 34-year-old man accused of breaking into a Thompson townhouse that was later found engulfed in flames has been arrested, RCMP say.

Police in the northern Manitoba city got a report around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday that a man was seen kicking in a door at a townhouse on Brandon Crescent.

When officers arrived, the townhouse was on fire. The 34-year-old man who was reported to have been seen breaking into the home was spotted leaving the yard and was taken into custody, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

Police evacuated the neighbouring residences, and the local fire department put out the fire, which damaged two of the townhomes.

RCMP consider the fire suspicious. The Office of the Fire Commissioner is investigating.

Police did not say whether any charges have been laid against the 34-year-old.

